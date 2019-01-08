World Cup winner Deschamps elected French Coach of the Year

The 2017 FIFA World Cup winner Didier Deschamps was unsurprisingly elected as French Coach of the Year, the France Football magazine announced on Monday.

Deschamps led France to their second World Cup glory last summer in Russia. It was also his second in career, and the first as a coach, reports Xinhua news agency.

Having already bagged the Best FIFA Football Coach in 2018, Deschamps savoured his third French Coach of the Year honour after 2003 and 2010.

French Coach of the Year is awarded by a jury of former winners and the editor-in-chief of France Football. Zinedine Zidane was the winner of the award for two years in a row prior to Deschamps.

French Player of the Year by France Football had been awarded to football hopeful Kylian Mbappe at the end of last year.