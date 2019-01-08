LG announces world’s first roll-out OLED TV

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled the world’s first rollable OLED TV in which the screen retracts into a box when not in use.

Built on a concept unveiled last year, the 65-inch Signature OLED TV R will be available this year for sale, the company announced on Monday at the CES 2019 here.

“A rollable OLED TV is a true game-changer, liberating users from the limitations of the wall and freeing them to curate their own personal space which no longer needs to be reserved full time for TV viewing,” said LG.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R can transform itself to offer three different viewing options — Full View, Line View and Zero View — allows customers to use the TV in ways that were impossible before the development of OLED technology.

Full View delivers a large-screen viewing experience revealing the full extent of the contrast, depth and realism.

Users can use their voice to get things done with Amazon Alexa, a new addition to LG’s AI TV lineup in 2019, as is support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

With Apple HomeKit support, customers will be able to control their LG TV using the Home app or by asking Siri.

Line View allows the TV to be partially unrolled, allowing for management of specific tasks that do not require the full TV screen.

“In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock, Frame, Mood, Music and Home Dashboard,” said the company.

When in Zero View, all 65 inches of the LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is hidden from view, tucked away in the base.

“Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which emanate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system,” said LG.