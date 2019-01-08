HP Ink Tank 419 Review

In a society that is increasingly becoming paperless, a home printer is still top on a parent’s mind — both for homework as well as the experiential learning needs of their children.

Beyond facilitating homework prints, a consumer-grade printer today has to be a cost-efficient device that is wireless, can be connected from a smartphone and helps in running a small business.

Now imagine a printer that does not need ink to be replaced even after months!

HP Inc, a leader in the consumer printing space, has brought Ink Tank Wireless 415 and 419 — targeted at the millennial parents as well as micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) users — to the country.

Priced at Rs 15,493, the HP Ink Tank 419 claims to print up to 8,000 coloured pages or 15,000 black and white pages with ease.

The device has fade-resistant ink technology which lasts 22 times longer than any other material users for businesses.

Let us see what the iOS and Android-enabled HP Ink Tank 419 has to offer.

Weighing 4.7 kg with a low-profile height and width and an elegant exterior, the Ink Tank 419 has the control panel situated left to the scanner lid.

The printer has a control panel with icon LCD display and copy counter, flatbed scanner that handles letter/A4 pages with up to 60-sheet input tray.

The device uses a special kind of ink that is water and fade resistant. The ink is refilled with the new spill-free refill system where bottles are directly plugged into the printer and you do not need to squeeze those.

The printer ships with a two-year spill-proof supply of ink. Each colour bottle is 70ml, while there are two black ink bottles of 170 ml each (as black is used more).

With built-in USB, Wi-Fi Direct and wireless networking, you can print from your smartphone, scan on the go, and easily order ink with the HP Smart app.

The HP Smart app will allow you to quickly send scans to email or Cloud storage through mobile devices.

The Wi-Fi Direct function can be used by a variety of mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads using AirPrint, or smartphones and tablets running Android, Windows 8 or Windows 10.

The Google Chrome operating system enables users to print from anywhere in the office, even without a wireless network.

You can not only quickly access and print photos on your smartphone, from social media, the Cloud and camera-roll gallery but also scan files using your camera, and share to email or the Cloud from virtually anywhere.

Not just for home use, the printer is also suitable for MSMEs with high-volume printing needs.

What does not work?

Overall, the printer is made too delicate and it seems any rough use will break it apart (including touch buttons. But it looks great though.

Conclusion: No more secret printing in office for your personal needs as you can now print at just 10 paise per page with HP Ink Tank.

The value-for-money printer definitely stands out among the crowd of Ink Tank devices — both for high-volume printing needs as well as home use.