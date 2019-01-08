Bihar court orders FIR against ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ team

A Bihar court on Tuesday ordered an FIR to be filed against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the forthcoming film “The Accidental Prime Minister” for damaging the image of some senior leaders.

The Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate court directed that an FIR to be lodged in Kanti police station in Muzaffarpur against Anupam Kher and others associated with the film, said petitioner and advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha.

On January 2, a case was filed against Anupam and others by Ojha in Muzaffarpur’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The court had admitted the case and fixed January 8 to hear the case in the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court.

In his petition, Ojha complained that Anupam and Akshaye Khanna, who have played the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and his press advisor Sanjaya Baru in the film, have damaged their image.

“It hurt me and many others,” he said.

Ojha has further complained that actors who have played the role of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his mother Sonia Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra have damaged their image. He has also complained against the film’s director and producer.