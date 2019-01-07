Michael Douglas dedicates Golden Globe win to father

Actor Michael Douglas picked up the Golden Globe trophy for his performance in “The Kominsky Method”, and dedicated the honour to his father and actor Kirk Douglas.

Michael took home the Golden Globe on Sunday here for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in “The Kominsky Method”. He was pitted against Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who Is America?”), Jim Carrey (“Kidding”), Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Bill Hader (“Barry”).

“Thank you, my regard to Hollywood Foreign Press. For 45 years, you’ve always surprised me and treated me so well. Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can’t even imagine sitting in the same group for this honour in comedy,” Michael said while accepting the award.

This is Michael’s fourth Golden Globe win.

The 74-year-old actor also thanked his family, co-stars and “The Kominsky Method” creator Chuck Lorre.

“The truth be told, I owe all of this to one man out there — Mr. Chuck Lorre,” he said, adding: “Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work.”

He then dedicated the award to his father and legendary actor, saying, “And I guess this has to go to my 102-year-old father, Kirk.”

Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, the 76th Golden Globes ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel here.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”, which follows African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man, was named as the Best Animated Feature film at the ceremony.

The award gala was aired in India on Colors Infinity, Vh1 and Comedy Central.