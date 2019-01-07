I’d love to do a show in Pakistan: Vir Das

Actor-comedian Vir Das says he would love to do a show in Pakistan, adding he has never been offered one.

Vir on Sunday tweeted: “I am just going to put this out there because I get asked it a lot. Yes, I’d love to do a show in Pakistan. Never been offered one. And ironically, get told to go there everyday…mostly by my own people though.”

The “Delhi Belly” star keeps touring for stand-up shows across the globe.

He has received positive reviews for his latest Netflix stand-up comedy special “Losing It”, has bagged another project on the online streaming platform.

The yet untitled project would be Vir’s third project with Netflix. In 2017, he became the first Indian to have his own Netflix comedy show “Abroad Understanding”.

On the acting front, he will soon start shooting for the sequel of the 2013 zombie comedy film “Go Goa Gone”.