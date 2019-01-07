Ali Abbas Zafar shoots for ‘Bharat’ last schedule

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has started shooting for the last schedule of his upcoming film “Bharat” starring Salman Khan.

Zafar on Monday tweeted: “Last shooting schedule of ‘Bharat’ begins today… Ab Eid door Nahin (Eid is not far).”

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

“Bharat” is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.