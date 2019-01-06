Tea production down 6.5% during November in 2018

India’s estimated tea production fell by 6.59 per cent to 115.06 million kg during November in 2018 as against 123.18 million kg produced in the year-ago month, according to data from the Tea Board India.

The fall in production by 8.12 million kg for the month was due to decrease in crop output, both in north and south India.

In north India, Assam’s estimated production for the month decreased to 57.42 million kg, down by 8.57 per cent from 62.80 million kg produced in the corresponding month of 2017 while West Bengal’s production for the month stood at 35.99 million kg, fall by 2.94 per cent from 37.08 million kg produced in the same month of last year.

Taking Assam, West Bengal and others together, the estimated crop production during November in north India decreased to 95.88 million kg as compared to 102.29 million kg produced in the same month in 2017.

In south India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the tea production was at 19.18 million kg in the month under review as against 20.89 million kg produced in same month in 2017.