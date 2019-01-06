RCOM: Not received contempt petition; Ericsson sensationalizing issue

Reliance Communications (RCOM) on Sunday said the reported contempt petition by Ericsson India Private Ltd (Ericsson) on RCOM has not been served on the company so far.

It also said that Ericsson is sensationalising and distorting the issue.

“The recent contempt petition filed by Ericsson, as referred to in media reports last week, has not even been served on RCOM as of date, and yet Ericsson is widely sharing the same with media and distorting issues. Needless to say, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not even considered the matter to date,” RCOM said in a statement.

It further said: “It is deeply regrettable that Ericsson India Private Limited (Ericsson), an operational unsecured creditor, is attempting a trial by media and sensationalizing issues, as evidenced in recent media reports.”