No possibility of Mamata becoming PM, says Bengal BJP chief in a U-turn

In a U-turn from his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s prime ministerial prospects, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said she has no remote possibility of becoming Prime Minister of the country.

Extending birthday wishes to her, Ghosh on Saturday made a comment that Banerjee was the number one on the list as a potential prime minister from Bengal, remarking that the state should have one in the top post.

He had referred to the political developments in 1996, when the Communist Party of India-Marxist central committee had twice voted against its politburo member and then state chief minister Jyoti Basu taking over as the country’s prime minister.

“I extended wishes on her birthday. This is our system. Does she have any opportunity to become Prime Minister? Will her party be able to win an MP seat outside Bengal? Common people know the answers and they are joking about it. There is no remote possibility for any leader from Trinamool or Mamata Banerjee to become Prime Minister,” he said.

However, Ghosh said he would congratulate her if she becomes the Prime Minister in future.

Defending him, saffron party MP Roopa Ganguly said Ghosh had commented sarcastically.