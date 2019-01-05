Maradona released from hospital after internal bleeding

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was released from hospital on Saturday after being admitted with internal bleeding in his stomach, his daughter said.

The 58-year-old was having a routine medical check-up in his home country when doctors detected the problem, the BBC reported.

However, his family said the diagnosis was not serious. Maradona’s daughter, Dalma, took to social media to reassure fans of her father’s health.

“For those who were really worried about my dad I can tell you that he is well,” she said. “He is going home soon.”

Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, has suffered a series of health problems since ending his playing career in 1997.