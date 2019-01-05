Jameela Jamil says sorry for airbrushed photos

Actress-model Jameela Jamil has apologised to fans for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards with her airbrushed photographs.

In an interview to Red magazine, Jamil admitted that her airbrushed photographs would have made her fans feel under pressure to be as thin as her, reported theguardian.com.

She said: “When I first started out in this industry, I didn’t know I was allowed to say no to airbrushing. I was given a whiter face, a little English nose and perfect skinny thighs.

“It makes me feel gross. I’m sorry to anyone who ever saw pictures of me like that and wanted to be thin like me.”

The 32-year-old, who launched a campaign called ‘I Weigh’ on social media to encourage body positivity, said she does not like to weigh herself.

“I don’t weigh myself anymore and I sort of judge my size on how my clothes fit because I know that I’ll never be able to see myself properly,” she added.