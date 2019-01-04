Stumper Rishabh Pant praises Pujara

India’s wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who scored a brilliant unbeaten 159 on the second day of the fourth Test match against Australia on Friday, said anyone who is going through a lean patch can learn a lot while batting along side Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pant showcased his ability to produce the big hits during his unbeaten knock of 159. His 189-ball stay in the middle was studded with 15 boundaries and a six.

“I don’t think anything changed for me, but the main thing was that I was playing with batsmen this time. Anyone who’s having a lean patch can learn from Pujji bhai (Pujara),” Pant said after the day’s play.

“Most of the time when I got those starts, I was playing with the tail. So if I am batting with the tail, I have to think differently, because most of the time I have to score runs. But when you are batting with a batsman, it’s a different thing. You have seen it today,” he added.

Brilliant batting efforts from Pujara (193) and Rishabh Pant, along with a useful contribution from Ravindra Jadeja, helped India continue their domination.

The day belonged to Pujara and Pant, who dominated the Australian bowlers with their rather contrasting batting styles.

Pant revealed that he was little nervous when he came closer to his maiden century against Australia.

“To be honest, I was a little nervous (in the 90s) because in India, when we were playing the West Indies, in the last two innings I got out on 92 and 92. I was scared slightly but I got through that phase early,” the stumper said.

“The team plan was to bat for as long as possible. I was batting according to the plan and runs came as a result,” he added.