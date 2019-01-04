Kader Khan was laid to rest on Wednesday: Son Sarfaraz

Amid all sorts of misinformation about Kader Khan’s funeral being tossed in sections of the media, his son Sarfaraz on Thursday clarified that Khan was laid to rest on Wednesday.

“My father was laid to rest on Wednesday at the Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga (Canada). It was attended by us — his family of three sons, relatives and fans who got to know of his passing,” said Sarfaraz.

Was it difficult for the family to lay their distinguished patriarch to rest so far away from home?

“Canada was my father’s home during his last years. All of us have moved to Canada,” said Sarfaraz who once tried making a career in Bollywood. He played Salman Khan’s friend in Tere Naam.

“Whatever I did as an actor was fulfilling while it lasted. But it’s behind me. I am very happy with what I’m doing now in Canada,” signed off Sarfaraz.