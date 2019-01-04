Jharkhand HC reserve order on Lalu’s bail

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad after completion of aruguments. The court will now pass the order on January 11.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal pleaded for Lalu’s bail citing his health reasons. Sibal referred to a certificate issued by a Mumbai hospital and gave a list of diseases from which Lalu is suffering.

The CBI lawyer opposed the bail.

Lalu was convicted in a Deoghar treasury fraudulent withdrawal case on December 23, 2017. He was out on provisional bail in May last year for treatment. He surrendered after the High Court’s order in August last year.

Lalu has been convicted in four cases and awarded 14 years in jail in a fodder scam case. He is currently admitted in the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) Ranchi.