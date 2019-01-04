BJP has forced Rahul to visit Amethi more often: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday took a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for visiting his parliamentary constituency Amethi more often and said this was because she had done a lot of work there and in the process rattled Gandhi.

On a brief halt outside the Lucknow airport on way to Amethi, from where she unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Irani said the BJP government had fulfilled all the promises made to the people of Amethi.

After seeing so much work being done in the past five years in his pocket borough, Gandhi was forced to step up his visits to Amethi.

“Earlier these visits by the Congress President were seasonal… One or two in five years but now they are many a times,” she said.

She added that while she was in Amethi to work, Gandhi would camp there for two days.

Irani is scheduled to flag off some developmental projects in Amethi, the constituency she has been nurturing since 2014, despite her defeat to Gandhi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.