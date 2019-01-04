Ajay Maken resigns as Delhi Congress chief

Months before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, former Union Minister Ajay Maken on Friday resigned as the Delhi Congress chief.

“Since the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, I have got immense love and support as Delhi Congress President from the party workers, media and party President Rahul Gandhi. It was not easy in these difficult circumstances. I am grateful,” Maken tweeted in Hindi, announcing his resignation.

Maken had replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief in March 2, 2015.

According to a party leader, who wished not to be named, Maken has resigned citing health reasons.

He also said that Maken met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at his residence on Thursday night and offered his resignation which was accepted by the top leadership.

In September 2018, Congress had denied media reports that Maken has resigned from his post and had said that he had “temporarily stepped down” because of health issues. Maken had gone abroad for treatment around that time.

The two-time parliamentarian had also resigned as Delhi unit chief in May 2017 after the party did not perform well in civic polls, where it came in third.

However, he had taken back his resignation after Rahul Gandhi, then party’s Vice President, asked him to continue.