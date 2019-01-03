Rahul must visit ‘Firoze Jahangir Khan’s kabra’ at Prayagraj and also Kumbh: UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday sent out an invite to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and advised him to visit his grandfather ‘Firoze Jahangir Khan’s kabra (grave)’ located there as well as offer prayers.

Sharma, who was here to invite Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his Cabinet colleagues as well as Congress Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, said he would invite Rahul Gandhi at the Kumbh Mela and offer prayers as per his ‘Hindu Dattatrey Gotra’.

Seeking to indicate that Rahul Gandhi’s grandfather Firoze Gandhi was a Muslim (and not a Parsee) who married Indira Gandhi, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister called him “Firoze Jahangir Khan”.

“His (Firoze Gandhi’s) grave is in Prayagraj and Rahul ji must visit it since he has never been there, and light a candle there.”

“I urge Rahul Gandhi to visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela and also perform puja at his grandfather’s grave. Rahul Gandhi is of the Dattatreya gotra, so I think he should visit the Kumbh Mela,” said Sharma.

After naming the old city of Allahabad as Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh government is organising Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj from January 15. The government wants it to be a big success and for that, the deputy chief ministers are sent across the country for the event’s publicity.

“We want everyone to visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela this year and that’s why we are extending this invite to all in the government and everybody,” said Sharma.