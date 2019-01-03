Man United register 4th straight win under new coach

Manchester United defeated Newcastle United 2-0 in an English Premier League (EPL) clash here to post their fourth straight victory since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as coach.

The former EPL champions have outscored their opponents 14-3 with former Man United star Solskjaer at the helm.

With 38 points from 21 matches, Man United are sixth in the EPL, 6 points out of the top four.

Newcastle contained the talent laden visiting side for more than an hour at St. James’ Park here on Wednesday, conceding only in the 64th minute, when Romelu Lukaku scored on his first touch after entering the game as a sub.

Marcus Rashford got an insurance goal with 10 minutes left courtesy of a great pass by Alexis Sanchez and the visitors came away with all three points.

Newcastle, with 18 points, sit just 2 points above the drop zone.

In other action, Bournemouth and Watford combined for six goals in the first half to end 3-3.

The visitors led 2-0 after 27 minutes on a brace by captain Troy Deeney, but Bournemouth were level 10 minutes later with goals from Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson.

Ken Sema reclaimed the advantage for Watford in the 38th minute only to see Ryan Fraser scored a third goal for the home side in the 40th.

The outcome boosted Watford to the eighth place with 29 points, while Bournemouth remain in the 12th spot on 27 points.

West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion likewise drew, though all four goals in their contest came in the second half at London Stadium.

Brighton claimed a 2-0 lead with goals in the 56th and 58th minutes by Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy, respectively, both off of corner kicks.

Marko Arnautovic answered for the Hammers in the 66th minute and added a second goal two minutes later.

The draw was enough to lift West Ham into the top half of the table with 28 points. Brighton, who have 26 points, are 13th.