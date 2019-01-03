Achrekar’s death big loss to sporting world: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar and said his demise is as a “big loss” to the sporting world.

“Ramakant Achrekarji was a shining beacon of the Guru Parampara. An outstanding mentor, he groomed cricketing talent for years and the gems he trained went on to bring immense glory to the nation. His passing away is a big loss to the sporting world. My condolences,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Achrekar, who trained legendary Indian batsman, Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar and his friend Vinod Kambli, among others, died on Wednesday in Mumbai following a heart attack.

He was 87 and breathed his last at his home in Dadar around 5 p.m.

Achrekar, honoured with a Padma Shri in 2010 and Dronacharya Award in 1990, was instrumental in coaching Tendulkar, Kambli and over a dozen other top cricket stars in the finer nuances of the game.