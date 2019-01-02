Tragedy that AIADMK is trying to protect Modi on Rafale: Rahul

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government in the Lok Sabha over the Rafale issue, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted AIADMK for “protecting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A heated debate on the Rafale jet deal began in the Lok Sabha amid loud protests and sloganeering by AIADMK members over the Cauvery water dispute.

While attacking Modi over the Rafale deal, Gandhi referred to the agitating Tamil Nadu MPs and said: “It is a tragedy that our friends in AIADMK are trying to protect Prime Minister Modi”.

He also targeted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her assertions that the pricing of the France-built jets was confidential.

“Defence Minister is hiding behind AIADMK. She publicly stated that price is a secret. But she has been contradicted by French President himself who said that price is not a secret,” said Gandhi.

AIADMK members disrupted the proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament on the day.