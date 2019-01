Novak Djokovic beat Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 6-2 in the Qatar Open first round, grabbing his first win of 2019 in just 55 minutes.

With the win on Tuesday, the world No. 1 has put his Doha record to 13 wins and just one loss, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 31-year-old, who won the last two Grand Slams at Wimbledon and the US Open, extended his good form from last season and is on his path to a potential third title in four years in Doha.