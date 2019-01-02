Congress misused power to frame Amit Shah in Sohrabuddin case: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Congress a “habitual conspirator”, which misused power to frame its opponents.

At a hurriedly convened press conference at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence, the monk-turned-politician said the history of Congress was replete with conspiracies, be it the Rafale deal or the AugustaWestland case.

Referring to the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal and a special court’s observation that the CBI under the UPA regime was pressurised to implicate the present BJP chief, Amit Shah, in the Sohrabuddin encounter case, the UP Chief Minister said that the recent judgements of the courts had exposed the Congress completely and its attempts to malign and fix its political adversaries.

He also demanded that the Congress tender an unconditional apology for its ‘anti-people’ and ‘anti-national’ actions.

“As is the situation now, within three days, the conspiracies of the Congress and its acts of working against national interests have been exposed,” Adityanath said.

All these things proved that the Congress, for its narrow gains, targeted people opposed to it and could even compromise on national security, the Chief Minister maintained.

He also alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had hatched a conspiracy to implicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

The Congress was working in the interest of a terrorist, he charged, adding that Shah had also called for a free and fair probe into the matter.

“This is not only shameful but also amounted to playing with national security,” the UP Chief Minister said, while pointing out that people in the “kitchen cabinet of Sonia Gandhi” were influencing government actions and were hell bent on harming the reputation of the “rising stars in Indian politics”.

He also thanked the court for exposing the conspiracies of the Congress.

The Congress was neck deep in corruption and was involved in scams in Jal-Thal-Nabh (water, ground and air space), the Chief Minister added.

He also trashed Congress’ claims of having an audio recording wherein a BJP minister from Goa was saying that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had all files related to the Rafale jet deal in his bedroom.