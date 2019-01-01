Maruti Suzuki sales down 1.3% as exports plunge

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday reported a decline of 1.3 per cent in its total sales including exports for December 2018.

According to the company, a total of 128,338 units were sold last month, compared to 130,066 units’ off-take recorded during the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The total sales were dragged down by heavy decline in export. It slumped 36.4 per cent to 6,859 vehicles.

However, the company’s domestic sales rose 1.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 121,479 units in December.

The company’s domestic passenger vehicles sales was up 1 per cent to 1,19,804 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles in the country rose 130.7 per cent to 1,675 units.

Maruti Suzuki stock price settled just Rs 15.30 or 0.21 per cent higher at Rs 7,477.60 per share post the sales results.