Coal India production up 7.4%, off-take up 5.5% in 9 months

Coal India Ltd on Tuesday said its production grew by 7.4 per cent to 412.45 million tonnes (mt) during the first nine months of the current financial year, while its off-take grew by 5.5 per cent to 444.59 mt during April-December period of 2018-19 (FY19).

The miner had produced 383.92 mt of coal in the April-December period of the last fiscal (2017-18) and the off-take was 421.43 mt in the same period last year.

The coal behemoth is pursuing an aspirational production target of 652 mt in the FY19 while it had produced 567.36 mt in 2017-18.

In December only, its production fell marginally by 0.9 per cent to 54.13 mt as compared to 54.63 mt in the year-ago month.

In a regulatory filing, the coal producer said its off-take for the month stood at 52.77 mt, down by 1.2 per cent from 53.44 mt in the corresponding month last year.