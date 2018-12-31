Ever since Xi Jinping’s consecration as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, China has shown remarkable ascendancy to power in South East Asia.

BY SHANKAR KUMAR & SUNEEL KOUL WITH DANFES

China, the Bully, America gave Birth to “Kill the chicken to frighten the monkey “Goes the old Chinese proverb”.

This is the statecraft Chinese practise & have amply mastered over decades to wrest control & stamp their writ within & outside their boundaries. And if hindsight were to count for any wisdom, the US must be rueing the ominous rise of China, as a direct consequence of their malicious state policy that had naively hoped China to ease itself into a liberalised economy & accommodative politics. From Richard Nixon to Barack Obama, successive US presidents have allowed the dragon nation an unbridled ride through the fertile economic south Asian landscape & burgeoning oceans; All this to checkmate & arrest India’s steady stride to progress alongside regional grandstanding.

Maybe the Americans hadn’t a good measure of Chinese & their belief that “Do not lift a rock only to drop it on your own foot” So China, the bully was born, well fed & battle hardened, ready to re-define the new world order. Such was the fantasy that President Bill Clinton got China into the WTO by citing Woodrow Wilson’s vision of “free markets, free elections, and free peoples” and hoping that their admission would herald “a future of greater openness and freedom for the people of China”. Instead, China has become more tyrannical, building an Orwellian surveillance state.

There we see a shift in America’s China policy under way, opening the path to greater Indo-US collaboration. The developing paradigm, with its broad bipartisan support, is set to outlast the Trump presidency.

China has been unabashedly consistent in its doctrine of “Mutual benefit, Non-Intervention” both on the economic & military front. What else explains their rise to an enviable “Asian Super Power” without the use of bullets or flying out herds of military fatigues to make or break others?

Having asserted supremacy through overt & covert trade barriers, quotas, currency manipulation, forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and industrial and export subsidies, China is unlikely to change its behaviour in response to the new American pressure, albeit late in the day.

Chinese Chess

China’s deceitful voyage into South China Sea is an attempt to dislodge the US from its power pedestal & in the bargain contain its other two peers, India & Japan. It is sort of re-enacting & seeking to enforce the 21st century Monroe doctrine & stamping its authority & claim to the disputed waters. By employing its geo-economic tools and encouraging territorial and maritime revisionism, it has gained de facto control of much of the South China Sea. As a result most of the other sovereign states within the region, namely Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam have either been bullied or coaxed into remaining silent.

The Global Engineering Magnate

As per estimates, China uses about half of the world’s steel and cement/concrete. No wonder then that the biggest hydro-electric dam in the world, the 22,500-megawatt Three Gorges Dam and the new mega-dams on the Mekong like Xiaowan, which dwarfs Paris’s Eiffel Tower in height, and Nuozhadu, which boasts of a 190-square-km reservoir are all built by Chinese engineers. Compare this with the largest dam India has ever built since independence, the 2,000-megawatt Tehri Dam on River Bhagirathi & you make some sense of the economic & engineering might the Chinese possess.

Add to this the the Shanghai Tower, World’s Second Tallest Building, the World’s Grandest Bullet Train System, the Pearl River Delta (The World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Conurbation) , The Danyang–Kunshan Grand Bridge (The World’s Longest Bridge); The highest altitude mountain railway the Qinghai Tibet railway (16640 ft, highest elevation), China has attracted project partnerships for obvious reasons.

China & OBOR

A déjà vu of sorts is awaiting smaller nations like Maldives, Nepal, Mongolia, Pakistan & few African nations if China’s ambitious On Belt One Road (OBOR) project were to become a reality. The OBOR project is a master stroke by the Dragon that involves a labyrinth of 6 major sea and land routes across dozens of countries. Estimated to cost $1 trillion, China claims to integrate nations through these economic corridors whilst expanding their writ across the unsuspecting territories. Unfortunately most of the Asian nations except Bhutan have fallen for the bait & it may not be too long before these countries see the darker side to such an alignment.

Touted as a symbiotic partnership, OBOR is actually an unfair, colonial ruse to cripple the smaller nations under burgeoning debts & eventually taking over their vital assets in lieu of their investments. A glittering example of such a brazen intrusion into others sovereign land & economies is the Hambantota Intl airport in Sri Lanka that got built with Chinese assistance & is now gasping for succour in the wake of mounting losses. Even though Sri Lanka’s decision to hand over the loss-making airport to India is a move against China’s tightening noose of debt, it can’t run away from its obligation to China.

The politics of the China, Pakistan economic corridor

After Pakistan faced intense international condemnation for harbouring Osama Bin laden, it was China that openly supported Pakistan & saw an opportunity to court the failing nation under an alibi of “All weather Strategic Partner”. With Sharif under tremendous strain financially & with a mountain of promises to fulfil to his electorate that included building of dams, motorways, industrial zones, and fixing energy crisis, combined with the political and economic interests of both the countries, that CPEC became a reality. Rest as they is history. But is this the end of the story?

China is also facing a stark challenge to its security in its backyard; the acerbic Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang region. Hence a stable & busy Afghanistan & Pakistan was to be of great concern to China lest the islamist extremism spread in the Western region of China. However, despite the enormity of the challenges flowing from disenchanted Baluchs to local militia, Pakistani leadership could ill afford to let Pak–China friendship sink, that also came with a huge tag of $46 billion worth investments that could transform Pakistani economy. Not to mention the multitude of strategic advantages, this corridor would usher in for both the nations. While China would extend itself closer to the Indian Ocean through Gwadar port, Pakistan could see ease of connectivity to POK as well as Karachi on both sides of the fulcrum.

China, Iran, Russia, USA Quagmire

The US staying obsessively fixated on Russia despite its fledgling economy has not helped matters either. Russia’s economy today is just one-tenth the size of China’s and its military spending one-fifth of China. Hence Trump despite visualising the Chinese for their vast economic and military potential, has squeezed Putin’s Russia with some sanctions. This has compelled Moscow to pivot to China. True to their duplicitous “America first” foreign policy, the US may have inadvertently irked India by invoking CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) knowing fully that Russia & India have been strategic partners for a long time & any embargo on Russia shall have its ripple effect in Indian military circles.

Again India suffers from the flow of recent set of sanctions against Iran that caters to most of our oil needs as it does for China. In essence, this leaves India with very few options but to be depending on the US for its energy & defence needs. So while on one hand America presents itself as a long standing strategic partner, it shows scant respect for India’s oil & other contingent needs.

The Cat & Mouse game

Notwithstanding the temporary 90 day truce in the trade war that Xi negotiated with Trump in Buenos Aires, China would continue to adopt its “two steps forward, one step back” strategy to further its ambitions. However believe America for its penchant to checkmate marauding nations, it is finally standing up to the dragon & beginning to flex its muscles. In a series of China Countering measures, President Donald Trump signed the Taiwan Travel act, which encourages official visits between the United States and the island. A slighted China bribed the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso to break diplomatic ties with Taipei. The US got Meng Wanzhou arrested by the Canadian authorities for an alleged bank fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran. This action has rattled the Chinese elites who fear for their safety travelling to the western world. China, a trade cheat that has also employed non-tariff tools to punish countries as diverse as South Korea, Mongolia, Japan and the Philippines, is getting a taste of its own medicine.

China has already demonstrated its willingness to sing along US in its attempts to safeguard its vital economic interests the world over. In one such example they leveraged their clout on North Korea & coaxed them into talking peace with South Korea & the US. Placating the Big Man, China believes shall do more good than harm.

Conclusion

Trump’s actions have demonstrated to India how the power of pressure can yield concessions as opposed to Indian pusillanimity. It is now proven that deference to China invites bullying, but standing up to it generates respect and compromise.

Let not the lesser world trust either ‘America First’ strategy or Xi’s ‘Chinese dream’ lest they burn huge holes in the pockets & hearts both. At best the mind games, both these super powers play are a fishing expedition to ensnare gullible nations. Time & circumstances alone will tell as to who strays into the transactional US and who all would lean towards the mastermind China.

Either ways remember the Chinese proverb “Beware of the person with a Buddha’s mouth and a snake’s heart”