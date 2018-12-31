Indo-Russia talks developing in a dynamic manner: Putin

New Delhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent new year messages to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said relations between the two countries were developing in a constructive and dynamic manner.

Putin, conveying his greetings to the two leaders, also noted that agreements reached during Indo-Russia annual summit in October contributed to strengthening the privileged strategic partnership between the two nations, according to the Russian Embassy here.

In his new year messages to Kovind and Modi, the Russian president emphasised that relations between the two countries were developing in a constructive and dynamic manner, the embassy said.

“Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that joint efforts will lead to further growth of mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and greater coordination of efforts on key issues on the regional and global agenda within the UN, BRICS, the SCO, the G20 and other multilateral bodies,” it said.

In the annual summit here, India inked a USD 5 billion deal to purchase the much-vaunted S-400 air defence system from Russia, notwithstanding US warnings of punitive sanctions against nations doing military transactions with Moscow.

A number of other pacts were also signed following talks between Modi and Putin.