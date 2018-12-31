Cancer came as a gift, it transformed my life: Manisha Koirala

New Delhi, Actor Manisha Koirala, who won a tough battle against ovarian cancer, feels the disease came into her life as a gift as her vision is now sharper, mind clearer and her perspective realigned.

As she completes six years of being cancer-free, she shares her story – one marked by apprehensions, disappointments and uncertainties – and the lessons she learnt along the way.

In her memoir “Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life”, she talks about her treatment in the US and the care provided by the oncologists there to how she rebuilt her life once she returned home.

Manisha says her book is a result of intense soul-searching and she has plunged deep into the dark, bottomless pit of painful memories and woven a story out of them.

“It has taken a lot of courage to confront and relive my experiences. But I needed to do so in order to become a true storyteller for the readers’ sake as well as my own,” she says.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

