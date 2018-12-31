Bihar to have CISF like force to protect businessmen, industrialists

Following the killing of several business persons in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Monday that a Bihar Industrial Security Force (BISF) will be set up on the lines of the CISF.

This will “provide special security to industrialists and businessmen”, Nitish Kumar said at an Udhmi Panchayat held here. It was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Midi, Industry Minister Jai Kumar Singh and dozens of industrialists and businessmen.

Nitish Kumar said two battalion of BISF would be based in Begusarai and Buxar districts soon.

He said a committee had been formed under the Inspector General (Security) to study which industrialists or businessmen wanted personal security.

Fear runs high among businessmen in Bihar after the killing of more than half a dozen businessmen including a young industrialist in the state in the last two weeks.

Industry Minister Jai Kumar Singh assured the industrialists and businessmen that the government would protect them.

In the last one month, industrialists, businessmen and traders have proved soft targets for criminals in Bihar.

The latest victim, a businessman, was gunned down in broad daylight on Sunday in Vaishali district.

Criminals also opened fire in Buxar district on Sunday to create an environment of fear after the businessmen refused to pay them ‘rangdari’ tax.

Angry over the killings, hundreds of businessmen and traders took out a candle march in Patna on December 24.