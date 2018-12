Srinagar, An attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) has been foiled by the army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

Army sources said that the BAT attack on a forward post in Naugam sector of the LoC was foiled on Sunday in which two attackers were killed.

“A major BAT strike took place in Naugam sector in the early hours of Sunday,” informed sources said.