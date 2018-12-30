Confident about election victory: Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka, Bangladesh Prime Minister and Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she is confident about winning the 11th parliamentary election.

In her reactions after casting vote at the Dhaka City College centre on Sunday morning, Hasina said: “The boat (her party symbol) will win.”

“I believe the people of the country will vote for the boat to help us continue the development journey. Pro-liberation forces will clinch the victory,” bdnews24.com quoted the Prime Minister as saying.

“Certainly confident,” said Hasina responding to a question from the media.

The reporters also asked her if she would accept any outcome of the election. “Obviously we’ll accept it.”

Hasina also flashed a victory sign.