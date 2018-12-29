6 killed in Afghan landmine blast

Maimana (Afghanistan), Four women and two children have been killed in a landmine explosion in Afghanistan’s Faryab province, authorities said on Saturday.

“The victims were passing a dusty side road before one of them stepped on a pressure-plate improvised explosive device (IED), setting off an explosion in Ganji locality of Shirin Tagab district,” Abdul Hadi Jamal, a press officer of Army’s Division 20 Pamir based in region, told Xinhua news agency.

The Friday blast also injured one woman. The official blamed the Taliban for planting the IED.

More than 2,790 civilians were killed and over 5,250 others were injured in conflict-related incidents in the first nine months of year in the war-torn country, according to figures released by UN mission in the country.