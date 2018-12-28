Ways to make your workspace healthier

An average person spends around half of their waking hours at jobs, and along with the pay cheque, stress and unhealthy behaviour come for free. These unhealthy habits can be hazardous to your health and inimical for your day to day activities hence it is very important for a person to be in a healthier place, whether it is your home or your workspace.

To keep your workspace healthy and not letting it affect your life, Nakul Mathur, MD, Avanta Business Centers and Gautam Duggal, Co-Founder and CEO of Eccosphere list some simple ways to make your office space a healthier place to be in.

* Sit less and involve yourself in mini workouts: As you spend long 8-9 hours daily in office and people with desk jobs have to sit continuously for these long hours. Sitting for this long stretch can lead to problems like pain in the shoulders, cervical and various spine related problems. Thus, to avoid these health issues little breaks in between long hours are very much required for a little walk and mini workout.

* Install air purifiers and green plants to purify the air: A breath of fresh air goes a long way in benefitting our health and mood. Fresh aroma leads to better creativity and better outputs are generated. Installing air purifiers and keeping easy to care for indoor plants near your workstation can serve the purpose.

* Install a standing desk: Though sitting at a desk may sometimes not seem harmful but it certainly is. There are provisions for standing desk also. So, divide your work and time to avoid sitting for very long hours and utilize standing desks for good.

* Embrace Zen philosophy: Design philosophy plays a major role balancing mind, body and work. From Zen gardens to small vivid libraries, creating a personal space that can evoke the spirit and fill the atmosphere with enthusiasm is quintessential to make a healthier workspace. The reason to embrace Zen is to progress towards your goals with a holistic approach. If you have positivity around you, success will become your true companion.

* Personalize your space: Paint your workspace is a vivacious colour like green or any bright shade that brings warmth and calmness to the surroundings. Decorating the workplace with personal belongings will not just give it an emotional statement but also make the overall aura more conducive and refreshing. Adding some greenery around your workplace and creating a relaxing zone can surely help in making work more comfortable and easy.