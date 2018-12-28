Vanessa Hudgens’ crazy paparazzi experience

Actress Vanessa Hudgens says that it was crazy to shoot “Second Act” with singer-actress Jennifer Lopez under the constant eye of paparazzi.

The actors were followed while they were shooting for the film in New York.

“Paparazzi were everywhere, and it was kind of crazy, I’m not going to lie,” Hudgens said in a statement to IANS.

“I remember filming a scene under a bridge. I was having a really beautiful moment with Jen — until I looked away and was staring down the barrel of a paparazzi’s lens. It threw me, but it also made the whole experience that much more exciting,” she added.

In “Second Act”, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her life while working at a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Hudgens plays role of an ambitious girl working with a big firm in New York.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also stars Leah Remini, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia. PVR Pictures will release the film in India on January 11, 2019.