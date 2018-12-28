TRAI gives TV viewers another month to select channels

The Telecom Regulatory Board of India (TRAI) on Friday extended the deadline for consumers to opt for the channels of their choice under the new framework regulations till January 31, 2019.

The previous date for migration to the new framework was December 29, 2018.

In a statement, the regulator also said that the distribution platform operators (DPOs) should devise their own mechanism to reach out to all the subscribers and seek options from them.

“All existing packs or plans or bouquets to the subscribers will continue uninterrupted till January 31, 2019. No service provider to disconnect any signal or feed to any MSO (Multi System Operators) or LCO (Local Cable Operators) or subscriber till January 31, 2019,” it said.

“DPOs to migrate all the subscribers to new framework with effect from February 1, 2019 as per options exercised by them.”

The new framework was notified in March 2017, however, it could not be implemented due to pending litigations. All the timelines prescribed in the framework started on July 3, 2018, with December 29 being the initial due date for migration to the new framework.

As per the new regulation, consumers would have to pay only for the channels they wish and select to view, and requires television broadcasters to disclose the maximum retail price of each channel and bouquets of channels.