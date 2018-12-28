PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on a host of key issues to strengthen bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Tshering, who arrived here Thursday for his first foreign visit after taking charge last month, met Modi at the Hyderabad House in the morning and the two leaders held delegation-level talks.

Earlier in the day, Tshering was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also called on the Bhutanese premier this morning.

Swaraj congratulated Tshering on the assumption of the high office of Bhutan’s prime minister and the two leaders had a “warm exchange of views” on important aspects of the bilateral relationship, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Tshering also laid a wreath at Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘samadhi’ at Rajghat.