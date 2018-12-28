Neymar urges Brazil to find ‘new identity’

Five-time world champions Brazil will begin a new cycle in 2019 as they seek to win the Copa America on home soil, according to captain and talismanic forward Neymar.

The 26-year-old said the South American giants are ready to rebound from their quarterfinal loss to Belgium at this year’s World Cup and urged his teammates to “find a new identity”, Xinhua reported on Friday.

“It was a difficult year, for me especially, and a year of learning,” Neymar told reporters after participating in a charity match in the Brazilian city of Uberlandia.

“Now it’s time to come back. We had a big crash in the middle of the year, which was very tough. Now it’s time to resume, to seek strength, to find a new identity. The cycle of players changes automatically. We have to win because that’s what is most important.”

The Selecao will begin as firm favourites to win the Copa America, which will be played in five Brazilian cities from June 14 to July 7.

“There are many goals for next year,” the Paris Saint-Germain forward said. “I will do all I can to achieve them and will also try to be happy. The Copa America is just around the corner and will be very important.”