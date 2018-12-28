Dominguez thrilled to coach Uruguay’s Nacional

Eduardo Dominguez, introduced as the new coach of Nacional, said that joining one of Uruguay’s big football clubs was “a small dream” come true.

“The only thing we can do is give our all, give the maximum, and the goals set with management will be achieved if, day to day, we believe we can be better,” the Argentine coach said in a press conference on Thursday, reports Efe.

Dominguez, who comes to Nacional after coaching Argentina’s Colon de Santa Fe, said the aim was to win a championship and accomplish meaningful things.

“I believe that’s the extra motivation we have to work hard and we will train every day with the idea of growing,” Dominguez said.

Nacional’s arch-rival, Peñarol, dominated the Uruguayan first division in 2018.

The team will lose many players who will not renew their contracts when they expire.

Dominquez said he wanted to rebuild the team and improve the results of the previous season.

In 2018, the club went five months without paying the players.

Dominguez said he was not worried and that his job was to coach the team, adding that he trusted that management would deal with financial matters.

Nacional general manager Ivan Alonso said the club achieved a goal in signing Dominguez, who is qualified and the ideal leader for the team.