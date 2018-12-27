Rajasthan cabinet portfolios allocated, Gehlot keeps home, finance

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh on early Thursday allocated portfolios to the Council of Ministers, three days after 23 ministers took oath, officials said.

The allocation of portfolios took place at 2 a.m., a statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has kept key departments including Home, Finance and Personnel with him, while Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot gets PWD and Rural Development, the statement said.

General Administration, Information Technology and Telecommunications are also with Gehlot while Science and Technology, and Statistics have been allotted to Pilot.