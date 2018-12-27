Pakistan government to put Zardari’s name on ECL

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Thursday decided to put former President and PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on the Exit Control List (ECL) over the ongoing money laundering probe against him.

The decision was announced by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a press briefing held after a federal Cabinet meeting, Geo News reported.

The Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-Chairperson and his sister MNA Faryal Talpur are among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering through at least 29 fake accounts.

Chaudhry said that in view of the Joint Investigative Report (JIT) submitted in the Supreme Court in the fake bank accounts case, the government decided to put as many as 172 people on the ECL.

“I hope Zardari will take JIT seriously. This is not the old Pakistan where people will be compromised,” he said. “The independent accountability process will continue.”

“This is not Purana Pakistan… Now, each and every penny will be accounted for,” he said.

Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai was arrested in July in connection with the probe.