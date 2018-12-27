India’s April-November fiscal deficit crosses 115% of target

India’s budgetary fiscal deficit for the April-November period at Rs 7.17 lakh crore has exceeded the target for the full fiscal, accounting for 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target of Rs 6.24 lakh crore, mainly owing to slow revenue growth during the period, official data showed on Thursday.

The data furnished by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed that the fiscal deficit during the corresponding eight months of the previous fiscal was 112 per cent.

Till November, the government’s total expenditure stood at Rs 16.13 lakh crore (66.1 per cent of the budget estimates) while the total receipts were Rs 8.97 lakh crore (49.3 per cent of the budget estimates). This is as compared to 54.2 per cent of budget estimates received in the same period of 2017-18.