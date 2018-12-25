Here’s how to care for your eyes during winter

Retaining moisture can help combat dryness to the eyes during winter season, says an opthalmologist.

Dry, itchy eyes are a common problem in the winter due to low humidity.

“On average, the humidity drops in the winter with the cold weather,” Marissa Locy, an instructor in the department of ophthalmology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, was quoted as saying by Health Day.

“In addition, most people turn on the heat in their homes or offices to combat the cold. So, what you end up having is lower humidity outside, and even lower humidity inside, making for warm, dry conditions where moisture can evaporate from the eye faster than normal,” she said.

The study highlighted ways to retain moisture, thereby combating dryness to the eyes during winter season due to lower humidity.

If you spend time in heated locations, use a humidifier to add some moisture back into the air. Drink lots of fluids. Keeping your body hydrated will help maintain moisture in your eyes, Locy said.

Direct blow heating onto your face should be avoided because this can dry up moisture in your eyes.

Moreover, in car, heat vents should be directed towards the lower body.

Wearing eye protection or a hat with a visor when outdoors to keep particles and wind from getting into your eyes is a must, the report said.

Since eyes could dry even more with contacts in cold weather, wearing clean contacts reduces the risk of infection and itching.

Talk to your doctor as occasional bouts of dry eyes can eventually progress into dry eye disease, Locy noted.

