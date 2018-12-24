Indian, Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC

The Indian and Pakistani armies on Monday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.

The Pakistan Army used automatics and mortars to target Indian military and civilian facilities. “Unprovoked firing and shelling from the Pakistani side started around 9.30 a.m. in Lam, Keri, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas in Nowshera sector.

“Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges were still going when reports last came in,” the defence sources added.