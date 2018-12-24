Centre committed to Odisha’s development: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is fully committed to Odisha’s development as he dedicated a slew of projects worth thousands of crores to the public here.

“Starting from infrastructure to development of the Odisha people — all steps are being taken. I assure you that this work will continue,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar built at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore and said “I got the opportunity to dedicate IIT Bhubaneswar to the youth, for which Rs 1,260 crores have been spent.

“This grand campus will not only be a centre of dreams for the youth of Odisha but will also provide employment opportunities.”

“The central government is fully committed to the overall development of Odisha,” he told a gathering here as he also laid foundation stones and unveiled various projects worth Rs 14,000 crore.

He appealed to the people to move ahead together and make efforts for the state’s development.

He also inaugurated an archaeological museum at Lalitgiri, which provides evidence of the 2000-year-old early Buddhist settlements in the region and a 100-bed upgraded ward of the ESI Hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The Prime Minister said the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Yojna is moving fast towards providing gas through a pipeline in eastern India as he laid the foundation of the Paradip-Hyderabad Pipeline Project (PHPL) by the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and the Bokaro-Angul section pipeline project (Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga) by Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a six-lane stretch Chandikhol-Bhadrak of National Highway-16, a four-lane stretch of National Highway-16 between Cuttack and Angul, 6 laning of the Tangi-Puintola section of NH-16 and Kandagiri flyover on NH-16.

The Prime Minister released a commemorative coin, stamp and Buxi Jagabandhu chair (research laboratory) at Utkal University to celebrate 200 years of the Paika Rebellion against British rule.

“Besides honouring the heroes of Paika, the government is working to show the rich spiritual heritage of Odisha to the world,” said the Prime Minister.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

Patnaik reiterated the demand to declare the Paika Rebellion against the British Raj in 1817 as the first freedom movement of the country and to run a new train for Odisha in honour of Buxi Jagabandhu.

With the union government proposing to set up a memorial on the Paika Rebellion, he assured to provide land free of cost and all necessary support.