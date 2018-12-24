23 Rajasthan Ministers take oath

Twenty-three ministers took oath in Rajastan on Monday. They included 13 cabinet ministers and 10 ministers of state.

Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath of office at the Raj Bhavan.

The cabinet ministers are B.D. Kalla (Bikaner), Shanti Dhariwal (Kota North), Parsadi Lal Meena (Lalsot), Ramesh Chand Meena (Sapotara) Pratap Singh Kachriyavas (Civil lines-Jaipur), Vishvendra Singh (Deeg), Raghu Sharma (Kekdi), Lalchand Karatiya (Jhotwara), Pramod Jain Bhaya (Anta), Harish Chaudhary (Bayatu), Bhanwarlal Meghwal (Sujangarh), Udaylal Anjana (Chittorgarh) and Saleh Mohammad (Pokhran).

Among the ministers of state are Sukhram Bishnoi, Govind Singh Dotasara, Ashok Chandna, Tikaram Juli, Mamta Bhupesh, Arjun Bamniya, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Rajendra Yadav.

Lone Rashtriya Lok Dal MLA Subhash Garg has also been inducted as a minister of state.

The decision on cabinet formation was finalised soon after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur from Delhi on Sunday after meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Of the 23 ministers, 18 are first timers. There is one woman minister, Mamta Bhupesh, and one Muslim minister, Saleh Mohammad.