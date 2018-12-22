Zakir Musa’s aide killed in J&K gunfight

A foreign militant belonging to the Zakir Musa outfit, Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Following information about militant presence, the security forces surrounded Arampora village. “As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired triggering the encounter in which one militant has been killed so far,” a police officer said.

Intermittent firing exchanges were still going on at the gun battle site.