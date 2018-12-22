Salah shines to earn Liverpool 2-0 win over Wolves

Mohamed Salah scored the first and set up the second to lead Liverpool to a 2-0 victory against Wolves at Wolverhampton Wanderers in an 18th-round match of the Premier League.

The win on Friday night extends Jurgen Klopp’s men’s lead at the table over Manchester City to four points. They are the only unbeaten side this season with 15 wins and three draws, reports Xinhua news agency.

Pep Guardiola’s team could narrow the gap to one point again should they beat Crystal Palace at home on Saturday.

Salah scored his 11th Premier League goal in the 18th minute when Fabinho played a sharp one-two with Sadio Mane, and his drilled cutback was duly converted with the deftest of first-time finishes from the outside of Salah’s left foot.

The Egyptian star, who was last season’s top scorer, assisted Virgil Van Dijk in the 68th minute and the Dutchman volleyed home for his second goal for the club.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after the match, “I’m completely happy with the result and it is big for us. It was brilliant – both goals. It was perfect football.”