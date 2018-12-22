‘Kesari Nandan’ will inspire younger generation, says Mary Kom

India’s ace boxer Mary Kom says that the forthcoming fiction show “Kesari Nandan” will inspire the younger generation to make their careers in the field of sports.

“Kesari Nandan” is about a young wrestling prodigy named Kesari (actress Chahat Tewani) and her traditional father Hanumant Singh (actor Manav Gohil).

Talking about the show, Mary said here at its launch on Friday: “I really liked the concept of this show. I feel every girl should watch this show. We have seen many shows which revolve around family relationships and romance between couples, but it’s the first time that I have come across a show like this.

“I can relate with this show because initially my father wasn’t pleased with my decision to pursue career in boxing.”

“I feel it’s a really good initiative for our younger generation. I feel whenever they will watch this show, they will be more aware about sports scene in India. It will inspire and motivate them to do something special in the field of sports,” she added.

Mary, who has created history by claiming a record sixth title at the women’s World Championships, shared that if she can achieve so much success in the field of sports then anybody can achieve the same success like her.

“When we started out, we didn’t have proper facilities to play the sport. But now, I feel facilities which are being provided to aspiring sportsmen have improved so, I feel if girls like me or Phogat (wrestler Geeta Phogat) can achieve success in big competitions then, anybody out there can achieve similar or more success than us.”

Talking about “Kesari Nandan”, Phogat said: “I am feeling really happy that for the first time an unique show which revolves around sports will get telecast on television.”

“I can relate with this show because this show’s protagonist Kesari also wants to become a wrestler. She also belongs to a small village of Rajasthan like me, but her father doesn’t want Kesari to take up wrestling so, I feel this show will inspire our younger generation to follow their dreams and I also feel that after watching this show, many children would want to make their career in the field of sports.

“In India, many people still don’t want their daughters to make their career in sports so, I feel a show like this can change their perception towards sports.”

Produced by Contiloe Pictures, “Kesari Nandan” will premiere on Colors on January 1, 2019.

