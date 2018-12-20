Sajjan Kumar moves HC, seeks more time to surrender

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was given life imprisonment in an anti-Sikh riots case, on Thursday filed an application in the Delhi High Court seeking more time to surrender so that he can settle some family matters.

Claiming his innocence, Sajjan Kumar, 73, requested the court to grant him 30 more days to surrender so that he can settle certain property matter and meet his close relatives.

Kumar said in his plea that he has a big family that includes besides his wife, three children and eight grandchildren.

The Delhi High Court on Monday convicted Kumar in an anti-Sikh riot case of 1984 and sentenced him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. The court asked him to surrender till December 31.

Sajjan Kumar said he was shocked and surprised by the judgement as trial court had acquitted him in the case.

Kumar told the High Court that he would appeal in the Supreme Court challenging High Court’s order and therefore he needs time to engage senior lawyers. He told the court that most senior counsels were on holiday as the apex court is closed due to winter vacation.

Kumar also informed the court that he was out on bail in the 1984 cases and never flouted any bail conditions or hampered investigation and has cooperated with the probe agencies.