Will end Modi’s slumber: Rahul on farm loans waiver

After the BJP governments in Assam and Gujarat announced waiver of farm loans and rural electricity bills, respectively, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it was now time for “sleeping” Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wake up.

Gandhi claimed both states made the move under pressure from the Congress, which immediately after forming governments in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waived farm loans delivering on its pre-poll promise.

“The Congress party has managed to wake the Chief Ministers of Assam and Gujarat from their deep slumber. Prime Minister is still asleep. We will wake him up, too,” tweeted Gandhi.

While the BJP-led government in Gujarat on Tuesday announced it will waive electricity bills in rural areas, in Assam on Monday it approved a Rs 600 crore farm loan waiver.

Gandhi’s latest attack comes a day after he vowed that the Congress and other opposition parties would not let Modi sleep until all farm loans were waived.

